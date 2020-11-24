Nearly 7 million Americans at risk of eviction when moratoriums expire Dec. 31

A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the University of Arizona estimates that 6.7 million people could be evicted in the coming months. That would approach the number of people who lost their homes to foreclosure during the 2008 financial crisis and ensuing recession.
