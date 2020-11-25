FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Redeemable Warrants Commencing November 27, 2020

/EIN News/ --

﻿NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FMAC.U) (the “Company”) today announced that, commencing November 27, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 41,400,000 units completed on October 8, 2020, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “FMAC.U,” and the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on NYSE under the symbols “FMAC” and “FMAC WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Credit Suisse acted as the sole book-running manager in the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained for free from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10010, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

Registration statements relating to the securities became effective on October 5, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

