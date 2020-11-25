Personal care company Vasarii will be releasing a natural spray-on deodorant in 2021
The eco friendly company will be releasing a second deodorant for their product line.BOSTON, MA, USA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American personal care & cosmetics company Vasarii will be releasing their second deodorant which will be a spray-on. They currently have a mineral salt stick deodorant called nakd. Thai Crystal Deodorant, which has become successful in such a short amount of time amongst socially conscious consumers.
The company announced, “We will be releasing a spray version of our mineral salt deodorant in January 2021. This will expand our product line and help serve more people who are looking for an effective natural deodorant.”
Vasarii has focused on selling products that are cruelty-free, all natural and environmentally friendly. Their current mineral salt stick deodorant doesn’t include any chemicals or adverse aluminium, but instead uses 100% natural mineral salts that are sourced from Thailand. Their packaging is also recyclable and they do not test on animals.
The spray-on deodorant will be exactly the same, and it will allow consumers who prefer this method of applying their deodorant. The company stated, “At Vasarii we believe that all personal care products created should be cruelty-free, all natural and environmentally friendly.”
Just like their mineral salt stick deodorant, the spray-on deodorant will also be made in Thailand and be made of the same all natural mineral salts. Their deodorant is unscented and is easy to apply. After taking a shower and applying, it can prevent any bacteria from growing that causes odor for up to 24 hours.
nakd. Thai Crystal Deodorant is known to have effective results that can protect your armpits for 24 hours, without leaving any stains on your clothing. It is also suitable for people with sensitive skin, since the deodorant doesn’t have any harmful fragrances that can cause irritation to the skin.
Vasarii has successfully created a line of deodorants that actually help fight against BO, which is a certain scent that is produced from the sweat glands because of bacteria build up. The deodorants that they sell help unclog pores, leaving armpits smelling fresh.
The small company wishes to expand eventually and become as big as Unilever or Procter and Gamble, except they will only sell environmentally friendly products that are cruelty free and all natural. Vasarii is currently headquartered in Boston and has an online ECommerce store where shoppers can buy their products directly from there. They also have a huge fan base on their social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
Vasarii is a $500 startup company that is now doing over six figures in annual revenue. It is trending in the sustainable business industry and is run by a team of experts who have knowledge and experience about using naturally resourced alternative materials. The company has stated, “We are thankful for our customers for trusting our products and understanding that they’re having a positive impact on our environment.”
This personal care and health company is also known to have a major philanthropic side, since they donate 10% of their profits to charities each year. They have donated to several charities so far and even allow their customers to vote for the charities that they can donate to. The charities that they have chosen to give back to are ones that are involved in afforestation, protecting marine habitats, running animal sanctuaries and even helping refugee children.
The founder of the company has traveled around the world and met different people, which is where he learnt that the communities in Thailand use natural ingredients that are known to be remedies too. Most of the charities that the company donates to are located in Thailand. The company stated, “we believe in giving back to communities, it is what we stand for.”
The company was founded in 2018 by Joshua Spilweski, who grew up with experiences and knowledge about sustainability. Vasarii was open for business in August 2019, with their nakd. Thai Crystal Deodorant being the first in their product line. The founder stated that, “I founded the company in July 2018 and we first started selling our deodorant in 2019. I’ve bootstrapped the whole business and started it from scratch.” The company will continue to work on developing more cruelty-free, all natural and environmentally friendly products in the near future that many consumers can benefit from.
