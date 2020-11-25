Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market 2026 with Strategic Trends Growth, Revenue and Top Companies & Region
PORTLAND , OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Objective of the “Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Autonomous Emergency Braking System industry over the forecast years. Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market report data has been gathered from industry specialist/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2016 to 2022 mulling over 2016 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation. The global autonomous emergency braking system market was valued at $43.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach at $67.67 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023.
Europe dominates this market presently, followed by North America. In 2016, Japan dominated the market in Asia-Pacific; similarly, Germany led the overall market in the European region. At present, the U.S. is dominating the market in North America.
High adoption rate of advanced braking system and rise in the number of road accidents drive the global autonomous emergency braking system market. However, the high cost of AEBS technology restricts autonomous emergency braking system market growth. Furthermore, increased passenger vehicle registrations and increased demand for luxury vehicles present a lucrative opportunity for the market.
In 2016, the high-speed AEBS segment dominates the global autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) in software tool segment, in terms of revenue. However, based on technology, dynamic brake assist led the global market followed, by crash imminent braking in 2016. The commercial vehicle led the AEBS market by end-use in 2016. However, a passenger vehicle is anticipated to depict the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.
The key players profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mobileye, Autoliv Inc., Hyundai Mobis, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., and Mando Corporation
Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research