ESAIYO adds former Bad Boy Ent New Media Manager Kwasi Asare as Co-Founder

Photo Credit: Seth Olenick

ESAIYO has added Kwasi Asare-a serial entrepreneur-to their team. In addition to his role as CMO & Co-founder, Mr. Asare will be joining the Board of Directors.

Kwasi's knowledge base, experience, work ethic, and immediate understanding of ESAIYO make him a perfect fit to run marketing and help to drive our business strategy.”
— Raymond St. Martin
BENSALEM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESAIYO, a media technology company, has added Kwasi Asare-a serial entrepreneur-to their team. In addition to his role as CMO and co-founder, Mr. Asare will be joining the Board of Directors.

Mr. Asare, a University of Pennsylvania graduate, began his career as an investment banker at institutional investment bank, Citigroup/Salomon Smith Barney, before moving into the entertainment industry, where he quickly became the New Media/Social Media Manager for Sean "Diddy" Combs. While working with Combs, Kwasi ran the digital marketing and social media platforms for many of Diddy's brands-including; Ciroc, Sean John Fragrance, and Bad Boy Entertainment.

Mr. Asare is also an experienced start-up founder and co-founder. He has founded, consulted for and advised numerous companies and agencies. His client list includes; Startup America, Google, Facebook, Bit Torrent, The Consumer Technology Association, Microsoft, Universal Music, Apple, Monster Products etc.

“I have known Kwasi for nearly a decade. His knowledge base, experience, work ethic, and immediate understanding of ESAIYO make him a perfect fit to run marketing and help to drive our business strategy. As expected, he has already begun to make a significant impact.” - said ESAIYO CEO, Raymond St. Martin.

“I have been a fan of Raymond St. Martin and his work on various platforms and nonprofits for nearly a decade. When he approached me with the ESAIYO concept and intellectual property, I immediately saw multiple use cases for the technology and an opportunity to create significant value and impact across the globe. I am honored and inspired to join the team as CMO, Cofounder, and Board of Directors member.”

About ESAIYO: The ESAIYO platform offers users the opportunity to digitally attach memories, authentication, media, provenance, and other defining data to physical and digital objects. ESAIYO is launching their first product, the ESAIYO mobile app, in partnership with the Clemente Museum in Pittsburgh.

Press Contact: Press@esaiyo.com

For more information visit: www.esaiyo.com

Kwasi Asare
ESAIYO
+1 213-709-8388
email us here

