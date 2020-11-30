GROWING TECHNOLOGY FIRM—VISION INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CONSULTANTS (VISION IT), DEEPENS ITS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM
Dustin Cloos joins Vision IT's executive team as Chief Growth Officer (CGO).
I couldn’t be more excited to have Dustin join the team. He is the right fit and leader for the position.”SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision IT is a woman and minority owned information technology company committed to supporting all Federal agencies, DoD and the Intelligence Communities through offering a superior and diverse talent pool of cleared Engineers, Administrators and Management staff. Vision IT’s corporate culture fosters mutual respect for all expanding bandwidth to be innovative, efficient, and successful. The President/CEO for Vision IT, Victoria Washington says “We are best known for our ethics, fair employment practices and appreciation for diverse talent. As an employee first, mission always organization, Vision IT has successfully positioned itself to support the execution of our partners strategic vision and growth.”
— Victoria Washington, President/CEO
Vision IT announces Dustin Cloos as its Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Dustin is responsible for overseeing several areas and methods, including business development, to generate revenue growth and accelerate industry impact.
Dustin is a demonstrated leader and emerging “industry titan” who possesses exceptional motivational skills, an inherent sense of team and mission focus. Dustin joins Vision IT as a proven executive manager willing and able to execute difficult business decisioning while simultaneously adhering to real-world, balanced, employee-centric sensitivities.
Dustin has an intrinsic commitment to corporate and social responsibility and a genuine devotion to corporate citizenry. This coupled with his servant leadership style and “service first” attitude proves to be a natural amalgamation to join forces with Vision IT. Victoria Washington, President/CEO said, “I couldn’t be more excited to have Dustin join the team. He is the right fit and leader for the position. He will reinforce and seek to further solidify the mission, vision, and values of our team, and with his extensive technical and leadership experience that will help Vision IT strengthen partnerships and strategic alliances.”
Dustin’s 28+ years of military and industry service and experience are highlighted by his technical depth and mastery in Software Development, System Engineering and Cybersecurity. His executive accolades are highlighted by his $100M annual portfolio management with direct management encompassing the oversight of more than 400 staff members.
Dustin says “I am extremely excited and honored to be joining such an amazing, fast growing company like Vision IT. The corporate culture directly aligns with my personal beliefs, the people working here are exceptional and we all have our sights set on a bright future!”
About Vision IT
Vision IT is a rapidly growing provider of diverse services and solutions for all Federal agencies, DoD and the Intelligence Community customers worldwide. The solutions currently include Enterprise IT and Mission Systems Support, Big Data Analytics and Development, Cybersecurity, Logistics, Training, Access Control Security, and Aviation/Flight Line Logistical support.
