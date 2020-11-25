Gov. Wolf Signs Bills into Law, Vetoes Bills that Put Public Health at Risk

Today, Governor Tom Wolf signed into law House bills 30, 64, 616, 777, 862, 941, 942, 1342, 1534, 1538, 1617, 1662, 1808, 1962, 2233, 2293 and 2296 and Senate bills 835, 983, 1193, 1214, 1216, 1241, 1268 and 1309.

House Bill 30, which increases the optional organ donation check-off contribution for vehicle owners renewing a car’s registration to help stabilize the Robert P. Casey Memorial Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Trust Fund.

House Bill 64, which allows professional licensing boards and commissions within the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs to permit their licensees to carry over continuing education credits in excess of the number required for biennial renewal.

House Bill 616, which places the drug Carfentanil on the Schedule II list of controlled substances.

House Bill 777, which allows clubs to use small games of chance proceeds to cover operating expenses during and up to one year following the termination of a proclamation of disaster emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic and provides for reporting requirements.

House Bill 862, which authorizes the commonwealth to join the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact.

House Bill 941, which increases transparency regarding pharmacy benefit manager pricing practices, specifically with regard to the state’s Medicaid program.

House Bill 942, which revises the composition of membership of the commonwealth’s Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee.

House Bill 1342, which expands vision screening requirements and standards for children prior to admission to school for the first time.

House Bill 1534, which updates and expands the commonwealth’s anti-pyramid scheme law.

House Bill 1538, which allows the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole to wait up to three years to consider another parole application from certain violent offenders after denying a parole application.

House Bill 1617, which makes changes to the act known as the Liquor Code regarding the treatment of malt or brewed beverages and allowing for the conversion of a hotel license to a restaurant license upon application to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

House Bill 1662, which renames the Methadone Death and Incident Review Act as the Medication Death and Incident Review Act and expands the scope of the Act to cover all medications approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

House Bill 1808, which requires the conversion of post-use polymers through advanced recycling to comply with applicable EPA and DEP regulations and revises applicable definitions.

House Bill 1962, which requires SERS and PSERS to perform an annual stress test and submit results to the Governor, General Assembly and the Independent Fiscal Office.

House Bill 2233, which permits political subdivisions and volunteer emergency services to enter into written agreements for the commingling of tax-free motor fuel and allow political subdivisions to transfer tax-free motor fuels to volunteer emergency services.

House Bill 2293, which requires any utility that delivers natural gas liquids through high consequence areas to make the utility’s emergency response plan available, upon written request, to certain state and emergency management officials.

House Bill 2296, which updates requirements and restrictions for commercial driver’s license holders, including reporting requirements for violations.

Senate Bill 835, which promotes and supports the expansion of broadband access in underserved areas of the commonwealth.

Senate Bill 983, which expands and revises the health screening requirements for newborns.

Senate Bill 1193, which provides for funding for the PA Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Board.

Senate Bill 1214, which authorizes DGS, with the approval of the Governor and State Departments to grant and convey certain lands, buildings and improvements, easements.

Senate Bill 1216, which amends the Public School Code, including to provide temporary flexibility in teacher certification requirements and other provisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Bill 1241, which amends the Administrative Code, in powers and duties of the Department of General Services and its departmental administrative and advisory boards and commissions, providing for report of State facilities owned or leased.

Senate Bill 1268, which provides for certification of temporary nurse aides hired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Bill 1309, which authorizes the Department of Transportation, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey High Properties, LP, a certain tract of unimproved land situated in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

The governor also vetoed House bills 1747 and 2440 and Senate Bill 790.