Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that Aaron Reitz has been promoted to Deputy Attorney General for Legal Strategy. Mr. Reitz graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Texas A&M University, where he was a Regimental Commander in the Corps of Cadets. After graduating, he commissioned as an officer in the United States Marine Corps and married his high school sweetheart, Meredith. He spent nearly five years on active duty and deployed to the northern Helmand Province of Afghanistan.

“Texas is the national standard-bearer of liberty, justice, and the rule of law,” said Mr. Reitz. “I am honored to serve the state in helping to hold that standard high.”

After the Marines, Mr. Reitz attended the University of Texas School of Law, where he served as President of the Texas Federalist Society and Editor in Chief of the Texas Review of Law & Politics. He began his career at Bracewell LLP in Houston and then clerked for Justice Jimmy Blacklock on the Texas Supreme Court. Meanwhile, he completed fellowships with the John Jay Institute, Alliance Defending Freedom, Claremont Institute, and James Wilson Institute. Before joining the Office of the Attorney General, he litigated commercial disputes in private practice.

Mr. Reitz and his wife Meredith have three children: William, Caroline, and Cecilia. He serves as the Cub Scouts Cubmaster at the Regents School of Austin, and he and his family are members of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in West Lake Hills.

“Aaron brings a Marine’s fighting spirit, a deep devotion to law and order, high-level legal training, and tremendous leadership experience to the position,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I look forward to him executing the Agency’s most consequential lawsuits and legal initiatives.”