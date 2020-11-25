Europe Dehumidifier Market Size Will Hit $372.15 Million By 2027 | Growth With Top Manufacturers
The real estate sector, changes in climatic condition in the European countries, and Increase in consciousness toward health and benefits of maintaining indoor air quality.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Europe Dehumidifier Market by Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” The Europe dehumidifier market size was valued at $212.2 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $372.15 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
— Roshan Deshmukh
The refrigerant type dehumidifier dominated the market in 2019, owing to rise in consumer inclination toward maintaining a healthy environment in commercial, industrial, and residential buildings.
Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-dehumidifier-market-A07568
Dehumidifier is a utility device used for the removal of humidity/moisture and to control air quality. Ongoing development of the real estate sector, changes in weather conditions, rise in disposable income, and increase in awareness among consumers toward healthy & comfortable living drive the market. However, high cost and seasonal demand of the product restrict the Europe dehumidifier market growth. Cost of dehumidifiers is based on various factors such as capacity of selected product, outlet design, and difficulty in installation. Moreover, they need regular and continuous maintenance and cleaning, which incur additional cost, which limit their demand in Europe.
The demand for residential dehumidifier is influenced by rise in trend of sustainable energy framework in Europe, as consumers actively seek for energy-efficient products. Moreover, ongoing smart housing developments drives the demand for energy-efficient residential dehumidifiers.
Get Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7933
According to the Europe dehumidifier market analysis, the market is segmented into type, application, and country. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into refrigerant type dehumidifier and chemical absorbent dehumidifier. Depending on application, it is categorized into industrial, commercial and residential. By country, it is analyzed across Germany, France, Spain, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe.
Increase in demand for dehumidifiers in Germany is attributed to rise in consciousness of consumers toward health and wellness. Consumers are actively concerned to maintain a healthy living environment at home, which boosts the need for dehumidifier to improve the indoor air quality. In addition, residential dehumidifiers are gaining traction in the market, owing to rise in susceptibility to develop allergies among adults & infants.
Key Market Players Profiled In The Report:
• AB Electrolux
• Desiccant Technologies Group
• General Filters Inc
• Motors And Armatures Inc.(Mars)
• Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd
• LG Electronics
• Honeywell International Inc
• Berlin Brands Group
• Meaco (U.K.) Limited
• Whirlpool Corporation.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7933
Key findings of the study
○ The Europe dehumidifier market expected to reach $372.15 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
○ Based on type, refrigerant type segment helds the major Europe dehumidifier market share in the in 2019.
○ Based on application, the other industrial held the highest share in the Europe dehumidifier market in 2019.
○ UK held the highest share in the Europe dehumidifier industry.
Similar Reports:
Europe Audio Products Market is expected to reach $7,463 million in 2027
Electronic Cigarette Market is expected to garner $26,839 million by 2023
Fabric Wash and Care Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% By 2022
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research