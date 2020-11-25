2020-11-25 09:37:08.527 Cassville Woman Uncovers $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize

2020-11-25 09:37:08.527

Anita Sue Piatt claimed a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Lucky Bonus Crossword” Scratchers ticket. Piatt purchased her winning ticket at BP White Oak Moark, 96 S. Main St., in Cassville.

“Lucky Bonus Crossword” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $1 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $100,000.

Piatt claimed the prize at the Lottery’s Springfield regional office on Nov. 13.

In FY20, players in Barry County won more than $5.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $600,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $5.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.