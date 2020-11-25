Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 400 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:25 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 29 year-old Luis Gonzalez, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.