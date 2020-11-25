Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4000 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:33 pm, the suspect and the victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 29 year-old Kevin Boyd, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).