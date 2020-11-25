When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 25, 2020 FDA Publish Date: November 25, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Milk/Milk Product Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg Company Name: Prairie Farms Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Prairie Farms has issued a limited voluntary recall of its Prairie Farms Premium Flavored Chocolate Milk gallons and Prairie Farms 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk gallons (Best by Date: Dec. 4, 2020) that were not labeled for an egg allergen that may be present. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

A total of 1,152 units of chocolate milk gallons (355 units of Premium Flavored Chocolate and 797 units of 1% Lowfat Chocolate) were distributed at retail outlets in the Chicago area, including the Northern Illinois Suburbs, Rockford, Illinois, and Southeastern Wisconsin. The recalled products contain the following code dates and UPC#’s:

One Gallon Prairie Farms Dairy Premium Flavored Chocolate Milk UPC: 72730-26110 Best by Date: Dec. 4, 2020 Plant Code: 17-284

One Gallon Prairie Farms Dairy 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk UPC: 72730-26126 Best by Date: Dec. 4, 2020 Plant Code: 17-284

The recall was initiated after cross-contamination with egg nog was discovered following a valve malfunction at the Rockford, Illinois plant. No illnesses have been reported to date. Prairie Farms Chocolate Milk gallons produced at plants, other than Rockford, Ill. plant Code 17-284, including Premium Flavored Chocolate, 1% Lowfat Chocolate, 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate, and Fat Free Chocolate, are not part of this recall.

Prairie Farms Dairy is currently working in partnership with the FDA to fully investigate the matter and comply with all necessary recall procedures. Prairie Farms is also establishing preventive measures to address the issue and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this product issue.

Customers who have purchased this product are encouraged to destroy the product or return it to their local retailer to exchange the product for a like item. Consumers with questions may contact Prairie Farms Dairy at 618-659-5700 or info@prairiefarms.com, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Central Time.