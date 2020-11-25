Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor, First Lady to hold virtual ceremony for State Christmas Tree lighting; public invited to view tree from Capitol Mall driveway

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum will usher in the holiday season by holding a virtual North Dakota State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 via Facebook Live on the governor and first lady’s official pages. The theme of this year’s Christmas tree is “Creating Connections,” an important reminder to reach out and stay socially connected this holiday season, whether it’s on a video call, over the phone or physically distanced 6 feet apart.

The public is invited to view the lit tree after the lighting at 5:45 p.m. from the safety and comfort of their vehicles along the driveway of the Capitol Mall. The public may enter the Capitol Mall driveway from the southeast off East Boulevard Avenue or from State Street to the driveway north of the North Dakota Heritage Center.

 

