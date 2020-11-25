Millcreek Commercial Offers Co-Ownership Model for 1031 Exchange

Co-owning commercial real estate with Millcreek's 1031 Exchange model

Millcreek Commercial offers an innovative approach to 1031 Exchange, an effective strategy for deferring capital gains taxes from an investment property sale.

Our clients specify the amount they want to invest and select from a list of available commercial properties. Once finalized, they soon begin receiving monthly direct deposits based on cash flow.” — Brent Smith

AMERICAN FORK, UTAH, US, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millcreek Commercial offers an innovative approach to 1031 Exchange, an effective strategy for deferring capital gains taxes from an investment property sale.

By exchanging the property for like-kind real estate, property owners may defer their taxes and use the proceeds to purchase a replacement property. Like-kind real estate includes business/investment property but not the owner’s primary residence.

“Our clients specify the amount they want to invest and select from a list of available properties,” said Brent Smith, co-founder and investor relations partner at Millcreek. “Once finalized, they receive a deed for their portion of ownership of the property. Frequently within the first month, they begin receiving monthly direct deposits based on positive cash flow.”

Why Consider a 1031 Exchange?

---------------------------------------

Any property owner or investor who expects to acquire replacement property after selling their existing property should consider a 1031 exchange—an effective strategy for deferring capital gains taxes from an investment property sale. To do otherwise would necessitate the payment of capital gain taxes in amounts that can approach 30%. We aim to help investors keep more of their hard-earned money working for them.

“Because of the passive nature of a NNN lease, you won’t have to worry about tenants, trash, and toilets—the typical headaches that come with being a landlord,” said Smith. “Instead, you focus on what you care about most–putting your money to work for you—and not the other way around!

The Millcreek Commercial model allows multiple buyers to co-own high quality commercial real estate through a Tenant-in-Common structure. This gives each investor the freedom to purchase the percentage of the property that best fits their current investment plan—anywhere from one to one hundred percent. No matter the amount of your exchange, Millcreek can cover it down to the penny. Each buyer receives their own deed to the property and benefits from all the income, tax shelters, and appreciation it provides.

Exchange hassle for happiness!

---------------------------------------

Tenant issues, fixing toilets, and painting walls is hard work. Have you ever considered owning quality commercial real estate? With our passive lease structure, you can leave the headaches of being a landlord behind. Millcreek delivers fully managed properties with better returns than your current real estate investment, giving you more time to do the things you love. Millcreek’s co-ownership model makes it possible for any investor to utilize and 1031 exchange to buy into high quality commercial real estate. Rest assured that our portfolio is rock solid. Millcreek rigorously vets every property offered.

For more details, visit https://www.millcreekcommercial.com/1031-exchange/ or watch the video at https://www.millcreekcommercial.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Draper-Video-2.mp4.



About Millcreek Commercial

---------------------------------------

Millcreek Commercial takes the benefits of investing in commercial real estate to the next level with a powerful model that produces monthly passive income, requires zero heavy-lifting, and tax-protects our co-owners. The company helps investors enjoy monthly passive income by co-owning premium commercial real estate that is both recession-resilient and fully-managed. Millcreek offers attractive programs for 1031 Exchange, self-directed IRA (SDIRA), and cash investors. Located in the Salt Lake City metro area, Millcreek Commercial is privately held.

Co-Owning Commercial Real Estate