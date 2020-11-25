Charlotte Restaurant Owner Arrested in State Tax Case

A Charlotte businesswoman was arrested last Thursday on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Omjai Budsri, 43, of Charlotte, was charged on November 19, 2020 with nine counts of Embezzlement of State Property and eight counts of Embezzlement of Mecklenburg County property.

Multiple arrest warrants allege that Omjai Budsri, the co-owner of several restaurant entities in the Charlotte area, assisted, or aided and abetted the businesses to embezzle, misapply, and convert $533,300.84 in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County sales taxes during the period of January 1, 2015 through March 20, 2019. The entities named in the warrants include SCN Group Corp, doing business as Deejai Thai, Deejai Inc., doing business as Deejai Noodle Bar, and Railay, Inc., that also state Budsri was the responsible person of the restaurant entities, and was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina state taxes to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Budsri appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $50,000.00 secured bond. A first appearance was scheduled for November 20, 2020 in Wake County District Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Budsri resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.