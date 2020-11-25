Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDC to host ‘one-of-a-kind’ holiday gift-making event Dec. 7 in Puxico

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Get a jump on that holiday checklist by creating unique handmade gifts from the abundance of natural objects during Missouri Department of Conservation’s free (MDC) “Nature Art: Nature’s Ornaments” event on Dec. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Duck Creek Conservation Area in Puxico.

MDC staff will demonstrate how to use items such as tree cookies, twigs, pine needles, pinecones, and acorns to create Christmas tree ornaments and other holiday treasures -- so dress for the occasion!

With a class limit of 10, registration is encouraged and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175341

“Inspired by former First Lady, Claudia ‘Lady Bird’ Johnson, we are bringing nature in for the holidays. Come spend the evening creating one-of-a-kind tree ornaments using nature items enhanced with a woodburning technique,” said MDC Conservation Educator and class instructor Sally Hancock.

Masks are required. Participants are to social distance during the program. Each applicant will have their own materials and tools to reduce contact. To ensure the safety of all, this program requires participants – limited to age 16 and older -- to observe social distancing and to wear a face covering. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include:

  • Stay home if you’re sick.
  • Have soap and hand sanitizer.
  • Be considerate of others.

Questions about this event can be emailed to MDC Conservation Educator Sally Hancock at Sally.Hancock@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

If you are having difficulty registering online, you can contact the phone registration vendor at 1.888.283.0364. Event call center hours are Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This phone number is for event registration only.

Duck Creek Conservation Area is open Tuesday – Saturday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and is located at HWY 51 N. in Puxico.

