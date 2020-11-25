IVC Telecom Launches New Service in Northern Ontario

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In hopes to provide more Canadians affordable and reliable internet services IVC Telecom has recently announced the launch of its unlimited Internet service in Northern Ontario, in areas such as Thunder Bay, Saulte Ste Marie and Kenora. This initiative is in addition to its existing affordable unlimited high-speed Internet packages, and to guarantee customer service that meets the expectations of its users.



“For the launch of our Internet service in Northern Ontario, we plan not only to expand our services, but to also help users benefit from the best offers. For this reason, we have decided to introduce a 75 Mbps Internet package for less than $40 without commitment, to ensure the best possible pricing in the market,” says Vipin Kumar, Customer Service Manager.

IVC Telecom is a young Internet service provider trying to disrupt the status quo of the internet service industry in Canada. After decades of dealing with high prices, slow internet speeds and unreliable customer service, IVC has decided to lead by example and introduce attractive promotional offers with quality customer service tailored to the needs of each user. In order to bring the internet service provider closer to its customers, IVC has recently launched a new mobile app, as well as a modernized website to ensure the best experience for its customers.

In addition to its affordable internet service, IVC Telecom will also be introducing its residential telephone service soon, allowing its customers to communicate freely without having to worry about extra charges. “Unlike other telecom companies, our goal is to adapt to the evolution of technology while offering flexible service tailored to each of our customer’s needs,” says Vipin Kumar, Customer Service Manager.

IVC Telecom is an independent internet service provider, founded in 2016 and based in Quebec, Canada with the promise to provide affordable, reliable and the fastest internet and home phone services. IVC came into existence with the simple act of giving back to the community. IVC Telecom’s mission is to provide the best quality services at a reasonable price while treating our customers with the utmost respect.

