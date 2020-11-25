Appellate Judicial Commission updates meeting information for Scott vacancy on Southern District appeals court

25 November 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As previously announced pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission is scheduled to convene Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Springfield regarding the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, created by the impending retirement of Judge Daniel E. Scott.

The commission expects to conduct interviews beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Cornerstone Room at the Hotel Vandivort, 305 East Walnut Street, in Springfield. Interviews are open to the public subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC guidelines. Under both Springfield city ordinance and Supreme Court of Missouri operational directives, face masks or coverings will be required, as will social distancing.

The commission expects to begin meeting at approximately 3 p.m., after interviews conclude, at the hotel to select the three nominees from the applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676