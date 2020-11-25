Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,904 in the last 365 days.

Appellate Judicial Commission updates meeting information for Scott vacancy on Southern District appeals court

25 November 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As previously announced pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission is scheduled to convene Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Springfield regarding the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, created by the impending retirement of Judge Daniel E. Scott. 

The commission expects to conduct interviews beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Cornerstone Room at the Hotel Vandivort, 305 East Walnut Street, in Springfield. Interviews are open to the public subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC guidelines. Under both Springfield city ordinance and Supreme Court of Missouri operational directives, face masks or coverings will be required, as will social distancing.

The commission expects to begin meeting at approximately 3 p.m., after interviews conclude, at the hotel to select the three nominees from the applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. 

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676

You just read:

Appellate Judicial Commission updates meeting information for Scott vacancy on Southern District appeals court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.