Appellate Judicial Commission updates meeting information for Scott vacancy on Southern District appeals court
25 November 2020
The commission expects to conduct interviews beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Cornerstone Room at the Hotel Vandivort, 305 East Walnut Street, in Springfield. Interviews are open to the public subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC guidelines. Under both Springfield city ordinance and Supreme Court of Missouri operational directives, face masks or coverings will be required, as will social distancing.
The commission expects to begin meeting at approximately 3 p.m., after interviews conclude, at the hotel to select the three nominees from the applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.
Contact: Beth S. Riggert
Communications Counsel
Supreme Court of Missouri
(573) 751-3676