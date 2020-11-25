Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests Announce 4th Quarter Winners
Fourth Quarter Winners announced. And Italy is added to the list of countries with the L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contest winners.
A means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests are pleased to announce the fourth quarter winners.
For the Writers of the Future Contest, the winners for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, are:
John M. Campbell from Colorado
Emma Washburn from North Carolina
Ryan Cole from Virginia
And for the Illustrators of the Future Contest, the winners are:
Andre Mata from Portugal
Enrico Sordi from Italy
Shiyi Yu from China
They will be published in 2021 in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 37.
“The Contests continue to grow each year with winners now from 47 countries. Volume 37 will see our first winner from Italy,” said Contest Director Joni Labaqui.
The complete list of winners, finalists, and honorable mentions for the Writer Contest can be found at:
www.writersofthefuture.com/writers-of-the-future-4th-quarter-winners-announced-for-volume-37/
and for illustrator winners at:
www.writersofthefuture.com/illustrators-of-the-future-4th-quarter-winners-announced-for-volume-37/
At the point it is safe to travel in 2021, the award-winning writers and illustrators will be flown out to Hollywood for a week-long workshop with Contest judges, who are some of the biggest names in the field. Plus a lavish awards ceremony.
Writer judges are Kevin J. Anderson, Dr. Doug Beason, Dr. Gregory Benford, Orson Scott Card, David Farland, Eric Flint, Brian Herbert, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, Nancy Kress, Katherine Kurtz, Todd McCaffrey, Rebecca Moesta, Larry Niven, Jody Lynn Nye, Dr. Nnedi Okorafor, Tim Powers, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Brandon Sanderson, Dr. Robert J. Sawyer, Robert Silverberg, Dean Wesley Smith, and Dr. Sean Williams.
Illustrator judges are Echo Chernik, Lazarus Chernik, Ciruelo, Vincent Di Fate, Diane Dillon, Bob Eggleton, Craig Elliott, Larry Elmore, Laura Brodian Freas, Val Lakey Lindahn, Stephan Martiniere, Gary Meyer, Mike Perkins, Sergey Poyarkov, Rob Prior, Dan dos Santos, Shaun Tan, and Stephen Youll.
The Contests, both Writers of the Future and Illustrators of the Future, are free to enter and can be found at www.writersofthefuture.com.
The Writers of the Future writing contest was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.
Throughout the Contests’ 36-year history, 786 writers and illustrators have been recognized as winners.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 428 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories. They have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The Illustrating Contest’s 358 past winners have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information on the Contests, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
