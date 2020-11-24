Anglers will get new ice fishing access at Lake Cascade this winter

Anglers looking for access to Lake Cascade for ice fishing will get a new option this winter with the addition of the Boulder Creek walk-in access and parking lot. Lake Cascade State Park staff developed the area so it can be plowed, and Fish and Game hired a contractor to keep it clear of snow during the ice fishing season.

To get there turn west on Loomis Lane from Idaho 55 about a mile south of Donnelly and follow the signs to the Boulder Creek unit. Lake Cascade State Park staff also provides winter access at Van Wyck, Blue Heron, and Poison Creek units. Valley County Roads Department provides parking on the west side of the lake off West Mountain Road at the area commonly known as the "90-degree turn."

In late November, ice fishing had not yet started at Lake Cascade, but traditionally ice starts getting thick enough for anglers in December. Fish and Game recommends 3 to 4 inches of solid ice as the minimum to support one person, and thicker ice is needed for groups. To learn more about ice fishing and safety, see Fish and Game's Ice Fishing webpage.

Fish and Game will provide more details about ice fishing at Cascade and other locations around the state during winter. Ice fishing is getting started at Henrys Lake in Eastern Idaho, and other locations will be freezing over in the coming weeks.

For more information about access and current conditions at Lake Cascade, contact Lake Cascade State Park via email cas@idpr.idaho.gov, call (208) 382-6544, or Facebook.com/lakecascadestatepark.