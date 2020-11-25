Tunnel to Towers’ Season of Hope to Deliver 36 Mortgage-Free Homes in 36 Days

Foundation is Gifting Homes Across 36 Cities in 25 States to Veterans, Gold Star and Fallen First Responder Families

/EIN News/ -- Staten Island, NY, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is delivering 36 mortgage-free homes in the span of 36 days, in 25 states as part of the Foundation’s second Season of Hope.

Tunnel to Towers is dedicating homes across all three of its “In the Line of Duty” programs as part of its Season of Hope in 2020:

Smart Home Program : 3 Smart Homes to help restore independence to catastrophically injured veterans

: 3 to help restore independence to catastrophically injured veterans Gold Star Family Home Program : 6 Homes for Gold Star families

: 6 Homes for Gold Star families Fallen First Responder Home Program: 27 Mortgage Payoffs for the families of fallen first responders

“We have to do the good we do and lift the financial burden of a mortgage for the families of these American heroes. With the generous support of our donors, we can bring light to the darkness after the loss of a loved one,” said Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller.

By launching its Season of Hope on Thanksgiving the Foundation is giving thanks to all of those who have sacrificed so much for us, while also thanking the many great Americans across this country who have supported its mission to provide homes to our nation’s heroes.

This year’s Season of Hope begins in Victoria, Texas, where the Foundation is delivering a brand-new, mortgage-free smart home to U.S. Army SPC Terence ‘Bo’ Jones.

“This year I have a beautiful house to be thankful for,” said SPC Jones. He added. “This home will allow me to chase my dreams. It warms my heart and means the world to me. Just know every day I will wake up thankful there are Americans that will help us out when we get back."

SPC Jones was on patrol in Afghanistan on February 7, 2012, when he stepped on an antipersonnel mine. He lost his legs in the blast, and severely damaged his left arm.

With its specially-adaptive features, this smart home will enable SPC Jones to live more independently.

After his injury, SPC Jones pursued his passion to create by taking welding classes and learning how to build custom wheelchairs to be donated to other injured veterans.

His new smart home has a complete workshop, which allows him to work from home and do more to help others.

“Building wheelchairs, especially for other vets means a lot to me. I know from experience the difference being in a chair that wasn't custom-built didn't fit right and then going to one that is – it opens your life up. I know when I build a chair and sent it out - I know their life is going to be better - they are going to be more mobile than they were before. That means a lot," said SPC Jones.

“Bo is incredible. Seeing him create these life-changing wheelchairs to help others is an inspiration. He is giving hope and mobility back through his work. We are proud to deliver him a new smart home with a workshop so he can do even more good,” said Siller.

Go to Tunnel to Towers each day to learn more about the 36 families and see how your $11 per month donation is making a difference in the lives of our catastrophically injured veterans, Gold Star and fallen first responder families.

By the end of 2020, Tunnel to Towers will have delivered 250 mortgage-free homes across the United States. Next year, the Foundation will be celebrating its 20th anniversary and plans to mark that milestone by providing another 100 mortgage-free homes to our nation’s heroes in 2021.

Please go to Tunnel2Towers.org to join us on our mission to deliver forever homes to our nation’s most deserving heroes and their families.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit Tunnel2Towers.org.

