BHE Canada signs contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to provide wind turbines for Rattlesnake Ridge Wind Power Project

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BHE Canada has signed a contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) to provide 26 5.0 megawatt wind turbines for the proposed Rattlesnake Ridge Wind Power Project in southeast Alberta.



“Siemens Gamesa has extensive experience in Canada’s renewable energy industry, and this project takes the company’s total fleet to 3.5 gigawatts of installed energy capacity in the country,” said William Christensen, Vice President Corporate Development of BHE Canada.

The wind project and the associated transmission connection was approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) on September 9, 2020. On November 16, 2020, BHE Canada filed for an amendment with the AUC to incorporate the use of the SGRE turbines.

The Rattlesnake Ridge Wind Power Project is being privately financed by BHE Canada through a combination of equity and debt and requires no government subsidies or tax incentives to support its operation.

The project is expected to provide approximately 150 jobs at peak construction during the approximately 18-month schedule. Construction activities are ongoing, with almost $12 million already invested in local Alberta contractors and suppliers. Total investment in the County of Forty Mile is expected to be approximately $56 million.

BHE Canada has signed a long-term power purchase agreement with a large Canadian corporate partner for approximately two-thirds of the energy output from the Rattlesnake Ridge Wind project. BHE Canada continues to negotiate with potential partners for the remaining one-third. The more than $200 million project is scheduled to be in service in early 2022.

About BHE Canada

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, BHE Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy. BHE Canada is focused on identifying and investing in business opportunities within all aspects of the energy infrastructure market across Canada. BHE Canada has a particular focus on investing in renewable energy projects such as wind and solar.

