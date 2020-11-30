U.S. Steps Into Health-In-The-Home-Era with Totally Touchless Cardi/o®

Freedom from wearables Easy Touchless Cardi/o® Zone for the home Pair with Amazon Alexa Smart Devices (sold separately) for convenience and larger display options

Personal Wellness Zone that Boasts Privacy Over Wearable Trackers

We live in the future. Cardi/o® lets people access health-in-the-home lifestyles founded on a general wellness concept that frees people from being continually tracked by wearable technology.” — Stephanie Probasco, Director of Marketing, Advanced Telesensors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world entered the new “touchless” health era this month with the launch of Cardi/o®, a totally touchless heart rate and vitals sensor for home use that doesn’t require the use of a wearable device. The inventor, Advanced Telesensors, Inc. is pleased to see its first product hit the consumer market just in time for the holiday gift buying season. The foundational platform lets 100 million more consumers access health-in-the-home lifestyles founded on a fitness and general wellness concept that frees people from being continually tracked by wearable technology.

Cardi/o® lets health-conscious consumers easily access heart rate / physiology data without a wearable device while enjoying privacy and choice in their own home. Instead of attaching a heart monitor that tracks your every move and needs daily maintenance like charging, reminding, etc., Cardi/o® operates within a “zone” which residents choose to support their daily health and fitness routine. The designated Cardi/o® zone essentially creates the beginnings of a wellness station within their own residence. A 3x3 inch box is mounted to a wall within the zone which actively senses the individual’s physiological data such as pulse rate, breathing rate, stress, and motion intensity, and streams it to the user’s Cardi/o® phone app. For added convenience and larger display options, users can pair Cardi/o® with an Alexa voice-controlled smart device, like Amazon’s Echo or Echo Show products.

Advanced Telesensors CEO, Sajol Ghoshal spearheaded the project for productization and market launch. “We’re excited to see the culmination of a lot of work from various team members, since it was conceived by Caltech scientists, whose unique backgrounds in science and systems engineering enabled this touchless technology.”

Cardi/o® is expected to evolve as new enhancements get added each year to strengthen the base product that is hitting the holiday season now. The inventors say they hope the product's ease of use at a $400 price-point inspires families and individuals to take charge of their personal health. Many health-policy leaders have projected the impactful role this type of personalized in-home approach would play in reducing the nation’s out-of-control health-care costs. The theory is that once individuals take notice of physiological changes as a consequence of their choices in daily living, they begin to play a greater role in their own health. As if on cue, Cardi/o® seeks to prove this theory true by empowering individuals with a simple tool to practice common sense general wellness, and letting an individual’s own gleaned knowledge help to steer them toward a healthier future. The product is available for purchase now at cardio.io.



Totally Touchless Cardi/o® by Advanced TeleSensors, Inc. which is a privately held corporation headquartered in Austin, TX. For inquiries, email marcomm@cardio.io or visit https://cardio.io/ for more information.

