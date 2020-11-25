Lynch LLP Delivers True Partnership and Solid Legal Strategy

Southern California intellectual property and business law firm, Lynch LLP, delivers true partnership along with solid legal strategy

CALIFORNIA, USA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A round up of client reviews for Lynch LLP shows the firm has a solid 5-star rating across multiple ratings websites. What clients say shows that Lynch partners understand how every client differs and that clients can expect true partnership along with solid legal strategy.

Several clients wrote about how Lynch LLP consistently offers meaningful partnerships:

In sharing his thoughts, Tim D. stated, “The Lynch LLP team has been tremendously helpful throughout the entire [Intellectual Property] process…[Lynch] has been with me through the whole process and I’m happy to call them a partner.”

Rebecca G. told of her experience with Connor Lynch, a partner at Lynch LLP, saying, “I had a client refusing to pay. As other ghostwriters understand, we work in a kind of intellectual property (IP) law twilight zone - but Connor Lynch was able to handle it, no sweat. He worked quickly, efficiently, and effectively, and was able to get the other party to settle. Absolutely fantastic! In addition to being excellent at what he does, Connor is also very easy to talk to, and always explained every option in a way that a layman could understand (without being patronizing). Could not ask for a better experience!”

Another client Debbie, explained “Connor is a great attorney. He knows the law, is a patient and compassionate listener. He kept me in the loop on a regular basis and I rarely had to reach out to him for an update on my case. I trusted his judgement, advice, and followed his lead for a very successful resolution. I highly recommend this attorney. Thank you, Connor!”

Alex W. reported “It was a pleasure to work with Lynch LLP. Sean and the team have done a great job and are consistently prompt and informative with replies. I really appreciated that even though I am probably a smaller client of theirs, I never felt that I was being neglected or passed over in favor of a bigger one. They were just super helpful and nice people. Definitely would work with them again.”

