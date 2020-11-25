China Playing Cards & Board Games Market To Register A CAGR Of 16.3% To 2025
The China playing cards & board games market is moderately concentrated and the top players dominate the largest share.PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the China playing cards & board games market generated $583.8 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $1.67 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2018 to 2025. The research provides a detailed analysis on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario.
Surge in number of cafes and games bars, increase in demand from children & young population, and increase in crowdfunding platforms for designers and market players fuel the market growth. However, advent of manufacturing hubs and high cost of tariffs on Chinese imported goods restrain the growth of the market. On the other hand, rise in digitization of playing cards & boards games present new opportunities in the industry.
Board games to present new opportunities
Download Sample Copy Of Research Report@https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5382
Based on product type, the board games segment held the largest market share in 2018, contributing more than two-thirds of the total market share in terms of revenue, and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 19.2% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to rise in availability of various types of fantasy games, educational games, strategy and war games, and sports games along with increase in demand for strategy-based tabletop games among teenagers, grade-schoolers, and adults. The report also discusses the playing cards segment.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the China Playing Cards & Board Games Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5382?reqfor=covid
Tier 1 segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period
Based on competition type, the tier 1 segment held more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. This is attributed to enhanced infrastructure, the availability of expertise, and financial resources along with technological advancements. However, the tier 2 segment would grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 17.3% from 2018 to 2025, owing to adoption of innovative marketing initiatives, large-scale production, and the strong distribution network. The research also provides insights on the tier 3 segment.
Torchbearers of the industry
Send Me Enquire@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5382
Leading market players discussed in the research include ShangHai YaoJi Playing Card Co.,Ltd., Shenzhen Yahong Color Printing Co., Ltd., Shenzhen YHD Packaging Products Co., Ltd., Ningbo Charron Industry Co., Ltd., Shenzhen ITIS Packaging Products Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Jumbay International Trading Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Swarm Playing Cards Co., Ltd., and others.
Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn