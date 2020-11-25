EQ Care continues to be a pioneer in virtual healthcare by expanding its Disability Management Support Services

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (EQ Care): EQ Care has announced the next stage of its Disability Management Support Services to assist disability case managers in ensuring employees on disability return to functionality and contribute fully to the success of the organization.



To support this new initiative, EQ Care is pleased to announce that Rosalie Croteau has been appointed Director, Disability Management Support Services. Rosalie has an extensive background in absence and disability management services with over a decade's worth of work with numerous Canadian leaders in the disability management space. Her knowledge, academic background and diverse experience will enhance EQ Care’s Disability Management Support Service offerings in assisting populations absent for medically disabling causes.

EQ Care has been a pioneer in answering the needs for virtual access to mental health resources and care by assisting several major Canadian disability management institutions with its Virtual Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (vCBT) and Virtual Independent Medical (vIME) products and service. Now, with the inclusion of its new digital Cognitive Behavioural Therapy program (dCBT) and health and well-being platform LifeJourney™, EQ Care is taking telemedicine to a new level of expertise.

Mental health issues have been a focal point for many business organizations over the years, and even more so now with the Covid-19 pandemic. Mental illness is one of the leading causes of absences and disability. It is now well acknowledged that 1 in 5 Canadians experiences a mental illness or addiction problem and only half of Canadians experiencing a major depressive episode receive potentially adequate care.

“The message is clear: mental health issues touch all of us directly or indirectly.” said Daniel Martz, CEO, EQ Care. “Access to appropriate care at the right time can make a significant difference in recovery and getting back to a capable and healthy life while helping organizations maintain a healthy and effective workforce.”

For further information and interview opportunities: media@eqcare.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/849a25c3-a6dc-4091-8906-461ad61fb6be