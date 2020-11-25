Court News ...

South Carolina Judges Participate in National Adoption Month

Nov. 25, 2020 – Supreme Court of South Carolina Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty recently authorized the finalization of adoption hearings for families throughout South Carolina in conjunction with National Adoption Month. To ensure all parties, attorneys and staff involved were able to take appropriate COVID-19 safety precautions, Chief Justice Beatty authorized participating judges to hold hearings either in the courtroom or via remote hearings.

On Monday, Nov. 23, both Family Court Judge Jan Bromell Holmes and Circuit Court Judge George M. McFaddin Jr. presided over in-person and remote adoption hearings for families throughout the state. In total, they finalized adoptions for 52 children into 42 South Carolina families.

“Although it may look a little different this year, we are still able to finalize adoptions, whether by remote hearings or in the courtroom,” said Chief Justice Beatty. “I commend everyone involved in making these adoptions happen, and I am thankful for their efforts, which once again this year are providing South Carolina children with permanent homes and families.”

In South Carolina, Family Court has exclusive jurisdiction over all adoption proceedings pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. § 63-9-40(A).