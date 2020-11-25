Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,873 in the last 365 days.

South Carolina Judges Participate in National Adoption Month

Court News ...

Untitled Document

South Carolina Judges Participate in National Adoption Month

Nov. 25, 2020 – Supreme Court of South Carolina Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty recently authorized the finalization of adoption hearings for families throughout South Carolina in conjunction with National Adoption Month. To ensure all parties, attorneys and staff involved were able to take appropriate COVID-19 safety precautions, Chief Justice Beatty authorized participating judges to hold hearings either in the courtroom or via remote hearings.

On Monday, Nov. 23, both Family Court Judge Jan Bromell Holmes and Circuit Court Judge George M. McFaddin Jr. presided over in-person and remote adoption hearings for families throughout the state. In total, they finalized adoptions for 52 children into 42 South Carolina families.

“Although it may look a little different this year, we are still able to finalize adoptions, whether by remote hearings or in the courtroom,” said Chief Justice Beatty. “I commend everyone involved in making these adoptions happen, and I am thankful for their efforts, which once again this year are providing South Carolina children with permanent homes and families.”

In South Carolina, Family Court has exclusive jurisdiction over all adoption proceedings pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. § 63-9-40(A).

 

You just read:

South Carolina Judges Participate in National Adoption Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.