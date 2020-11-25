The JF Austin Group Helping Thousands of Americans Achieve Financial Freedom
The JF Austin Group is one of today's leading financial services companies.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 has been a tough year for many people worldwide. As the COVID-19 pandemic affected the economy, hacking jobs and bombarding businesses, many Americans struggled to stay on track in terms of financial health. Amid the pandemic, leading financial wellness consulting company, JF Austin Group has brought a glimmer of hope to many. Today, they gear up to guide as many people as possible to make 2021 the best year yet.
The JF Austin Group LLC is one of today's leading financial services companies. It provides services such as financial advisory, business consulting, and executive consultation to create freedom for businesses and individuals. The company's mission is to help clients maximize business and personal potentials by holistically approaching wealth creation and growth. James has received recognition as the most influential opportunity zone manager in 2019 and 2020. James is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi and was previously inducted in the Forbes Financial Council.
Leading the company is founder and Chief Dreamer James F. Austin III, also known as Mr. X-ecutive. He is an award-winning real estate fund manager who became a chief financial officer at a young age. An experienced C-level executive and recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, James has helped thousands of Americans improve their credit scores and build their way to millions in valuation and decades worth of success for themselves and the generations to come after them.
The Austin Group utilizes cutting-edge strategies based on years of experience in managing millions of dollars for their clients, monitoring the global markets, and assisting clients in all their dealings. The company has thrived and became the best in providing services in credit restoration, personal and business financial planning, business strategy, wealth growth consulting, and fractional CFO advisory.
The business consulting and advisory company has built a solid reputation in the community for putting their clients first. Its approach to consulting is holistic, considering the client's mental, intellectual, and creative capacity when formulating solutions that will make the complexities of building generational wealth simple for him or her.
One of the company's top expertise has been coaching and training individuals on establishing strong business and personal credit by improving FICO credit scores. The centralized scoring system has often appeared daunting to the general public. The JF Austin Group has made it their goal to educate thousands of Americans on how the scoring system works and provide practical step-by-step solutions to improve them.
As 2021 rolls in and the world enters yet another year, the Austin Group is committed to advocating success and promise to their existing and incoming clients, helping them improve credit and creating a better outlook for the upcoming year. There's no telling what 2021 will look like and whether the global pandemic will ease its grips on people's fate. Still, James Austin believes that people can have better agency over their finances and quality of life, even amid the challenges.
As 2020 comes to a close, the JF Austin Group LLC looks to deploy various strategies to help Americans get back on their feet and take control of their overall success, starting with their financial wellness. The company has created a Facebook group called Dreamers Academy, which now has over 1,200 members and is still growing.
The Austin Group looks at the future with optimism and has set its eyes on expansion for 2020. Their financial literacy campaign couldn't come at a more timely juncture as many families and groups find ways to get back on track to achieving financial freedom and wellness.
