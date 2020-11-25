Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,832 in the last 365 days.

Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

/EIN News/ -- HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its second quarter financial results after the close of business on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Eric Ehgoetz, Chief Executive Officer and Jon Szczur, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference call on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 8:30 AM EST to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.

To participate, please call 1-888-722-1094 about 10-15 minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EST. (Reservation Number 21971997)

A taped rebroadcast will be available from December 11, 2020 after 10:30 AM EST until 11:59 PM EST on January 10, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253. (Reservation Number 21971997)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation
Jon Szczur
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 952-4102


Primary Logo

You just read:

Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.