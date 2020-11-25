Caring for the Community: CareRite Centers Gives Back to Thousands During National Day of Service
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although 2020 has looked much different than in year’s past, that hasn’t stopped CareRite Centers from supporting their local communities across the nation. Each year the CareRite Centers organization, based out of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, gives back to thousands in need during their annual Day of Service. This year’s Day of Service was recognized on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.
Chatham Hills Subacute Care Center in New Jersey celebrated Day of Service by serving hot breakfast and coffee to local first responders in the Chatham, NJ community
The Chateau at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Brooklyn, NY donated meals and goods with their local Fire Department, Gerrittsen Beach Fire Department, for City Harvest
All employees, including that of nurses, nurse aides, therapists, concierges, administrators, and many more within the CareRite Centers Network, joined together in a socially distanced display of support and solidarity, giving back this holiday season by volunteering their time and donating goods to local non-profit organizations and community support centers.
This year’s acts of kindness included, but were not limited to:
Collecting food and non-perishables for local charities and families in need this holiday season
Serving meals to local first responders
Collecting supplies and donations for Veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces
Hosting Soles4Souls shoe drives
Donating pies to local veterans and families for the upcoming holiday season
Providing care packages for local homeless shelters
In respect to the latest guidance by state and federal regulatory agencies, CareRite Centers’ Day of Service was honored differently this year as employees from all departments stood strong beside one another- socially distanced, of course- in a genuine display of friendship and togetherness.
“It is times like these where we see how truly blessed we are by our network,” shared Neal Einhorn, Co-Founder and Principal of CareRite Centers. “The CareRite Difference, shown so beautifully by our National Day of Service, is uniquely characterized by the union between our three rings; our patients, our employees, and our families.”
Einhorn added, “Our National Day of Service is just another way we are blessed to give back to our communities and is a true testament to the courage, devotion, and integrity of our employees. We are thankful to have each other to lean on, to synergize with one another, and to make a difference in the lives of those we serve, whether in our centers or in the community at-large.”
CareRite Centers, LLC is a network of skilled nursing communities in New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee, providing unparalleled subacute and skilled nursing care throughout the nation. Noted in the CareRite Centers’ mission, all employees serve as the vital link; they are the core of excellence and compassion that CareRite Centers is committed to on a daily basis.
