Hair Restoration Services Market Size Will Grow At 19.6% CAGR To Exceed $12.12 Billion By 2026
Hair restoration is a surgical procedure used to treat baldness or hair loss (alopecia).PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global hair restoration services market fostered $8.45 billion in 2018 and is projected to garner $12.12 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.
Surge in number of bald populations, and rise in number of beauty-conscious customers are the major factors that drive the growth of the global hair restoration services market. Furthermore, availability of efficient services supplements the market growth. On the other hand, forgery in services and lower penetration in untapped market hamper the market growth. However, premiumization trend provides immense opportunity and rise in number of millennial populations provide lucrative opportunities for the market.
On the basis of the end user, the male segment held the highest position accounting to more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. However, the female segment is estimated to project the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026.
On the basis of type, the follicular unit extraction segment held the largest revenue, contributing more than one-third of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the follicular unit strip surgery segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report also includes analysis of other segments including follicular unit transplant, laser treatment, and others.
On the basis of region, North America held more than one-third of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report also includes analysis of other regions including Europe and LAMEA.
Leading market players analyzed in the research include National Hair Centers, Direct Hair Implantation International, Bernstein Medical, Cole Hair Transplant Group, iGrow Laser, Bosley Inc., NeoGraft, Lexington Intl., LLC., and Elite Hair Restoration. They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.
