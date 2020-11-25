Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
American National Bank and Trust Company Announces the Hiring of Lutheria Smith as Chief Human Resources Officer

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Va., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bank and Trust Company announced today the hiring of Lutheria Smith as a Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of the Bank.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley remarked, "This hire is very much in line with our strategic priorities and desire to be a best place to work and we are extremely pleased to have Lutheria join American National. Her knowledge and expertise regarding so many aspects of the Human Resources field will certainly help us improve this key area of the company as we seek to attract and retain the best employees.” Prior to coming to American National, she was Vice President & Director of Human Resources for Draper Aden Associates. A resident of Roanoke, VA, Lutheria will be based in the Roanoke market.

Smith stated, "It is a privilege for me to join American National Bank and Trust Company. I am excited to be part of a community bank that cares about its people and its communities, and I am eager to apply my human resource leadership experience to American National and the banking industry.” With a history of serving her community, Smith currently serves as Board Chair for Roanoke City Public Schools on the Junior League of Roanoke Valley Governance Board as well as a Sunday School teacher at Sweet Union Baptist Church.

About American National Bankshares Inc.

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 25 banking offices.  American National Bank also manages an additional $884 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Management Division. Additional information about the company and the bank is available on the bank's website at www.amnb.com.

