Smart Door Lock Market to Reach USD 4,449.2 Million by 2027; Increasing Adoption of 5G Network & Bluetooth to Spur Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart door lock market is expected to gain impetus from the rising adoption of novel connecting technologies, namely, Zigbee, 5G network, Z-wave, and Bluetooth. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Smart Door Lock Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Deadbolt, Lever Handles, Padlock and Others), By Product (Biometric Door Locks, Smart Card Door Locks, Electric Strike Door Locks, Others), By Connecting Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee and Other), By Application (Residential, Hospitality, Commercials, Government and Other) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the market size was USD 1,172.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4,449.2 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

COVID-19: Investments by Companies to Restore Growth will Impact Market Positively

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the surging investments by reputed smart door lock manufacturers, such as Yale, Yale, and Samsung Group in restoring the market growth back to normal. The Singapore Government Technology Agency (GovTech) declared in June 2020 that it is likely to invest around USD 3.50 billion for the development of numerous monitoring and security tools for smart cities. We are providing elaborate research reports for clients to help them understand the current situation.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Governmental Investment in Smart City Projects to Propel Growth

Governments of various countries are investing hefty amounts of money in the upcoming smart city projects across the globe. Prominent companies, such as Godrej Group, Google LLC, August, and Assa Abloy AB are currently aiming to introduce new connected door locks solutions for government, commercial, and residential applications. These factors are expected to bolster the smart door lock market growth in the near future. However, the lack of awareness about these door locks may hamper their demand.

Segment-

Deadbolt Segment Held 52.1% Share in 2019 Owing to High Demand from Residential Sector

Based on type, the deadbolt segment earned 52.1% in terms of market share in 2019. It is set to hold the maximum share throughout the forthcoming years because of the high demand for door locks from the residential sector.





Regional Analysis-

Surging Demand for Novel Smart Door Locks to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, in 2019, North America procured USD 499.4 million in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for advanced smart door locks across Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. According to a survey conducted by IFSEC Global and Assa Abloy, in North America, approximately, 61% of households have at least one smart home system installed in their residences.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to grow at the highest pace backed by the increasing number of smart city projects in countries, namely, South Korea, China, and India. Europe is set to exhibit a significant CAGR fueled by the increasing investments by regulatory bodies in developing these door locks for critical infrastructure spaces.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching New Products & Acquisition Strategy to Intensify Competition

The market for smart door locks is fragmented with the presence of a large number of prominent manufacturers. Some of them are focusing on adopting the strategy of merger & acquisition, while the others are aiming to introduce new features in their existing smart door lock ranges. Below are the latest industry developments:

August 2020 : Assa Abloy successfully acquired Access-IS to reinforce its pre-existing product portfolio within extended access technologies. At the same time, it will deliver growth opportunities to the former.

: Assa Abloy successfully acquired Access-IS to reinforce its pre-existing product portfolio within extended access technologies. At the same time, it will deliver growth opportunities to the former. September 2020: Latch announced the launch of LatchOS to allow users to integrate the app with other devices in a building, as well as to manage the doors. These integrations include Leviton & Jaso lights switches, ecobee & Honeywell thermostats, and Sonos speakers.

List Of Key players operating in Smart Door Lock Market:

ASSA ABLOY (Stockholm, Sweden)

Samsung Group (Seoul, South Korea)

Panasonic Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

Guangdong Be-Tech Security Systems (Guangdong Province, China)

Honeywell International, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

DESSMANN (Hangzhou, China)

The Chamberlain Group, Inc. (LiftMaster, Chamberlain, Merlin and Grifco) (Illinois, United States)

Kaadas (Australia)

Masterlock (Wisconsin, United States)

August Home (California, United States)

Kwikset (California, United States)

Techlicious LLC. (United States)

Godrej Group (Mumbai, India)

Adel Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

SCHLAGE (California, United States)

HavenLock, Inc. (Tennessee, United States)

YALE (Tennessee, United States)

Xiaomi Corporation (Beijing, China)

Latchable, Inc. (New York, United States)





Major Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Smart Door Lock Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Type (Value) Deadbolt Lever Handles Padlock Others (Knob, etc.) By Products (Value) Biometric Door Locks Face Recognition Palm Recognition Iris Recognition Fingerprint Recognition Others (Voice Recognition, etc.) Smart Card Door Locks Electric Strike Door Locks Others (Keypad Door Lock, etc.) By Connecting Technology (Value) Wi-Fi Bluetooth Zigbee Other (Z wave, etc.) By Application (Value) Residential Hospitality Commercials Government Other (Critical Infrastructure, etc.) By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific







TOC Continued..





