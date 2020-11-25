Governor Newsom Announces Appointment of Communications Director 11.25.20

Published: Nov 25, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of Jesse Melgar as Communications Director in the Office of the Governor.

“I am grateful for the talented team that has helped me communicate during this unprecedented time in California’s history,” said Governor Newsom. “Jesse Melgar, my Press Secretary, represents the best of our state – smarts, integrity and a commitment to public service. I am grateful that he will take on the role of Communications Director.”

Melgar will report to Sahar Robertson, Senior Advisor for Communications and Strategy.

Jesse Melgar, 33, of Riverside, has been appointed Communications Director in the Office of the Governor. Melgar previously served as Press Secretary to the Governor after serving as Deputy Director of Media and Public Affairs since 2019. Prior to joining the Newsom Administration, Melgar was Deputy Secretary of State and Chief Communications Officer for California Secretary of State Alex Padilla. Before that, he was Communications Director for then-State Senator Ricardo Lara and led communications for the California Latino Legislative Caucus. Melgar was formerly Communications Director for Equality California. He earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of California, Riverside School of Public Policy. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $155,256. Melgar is a Democrat.

