Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,822 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Announces Appointment of Communications Director 11.25.20

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of Jesse Melgar as Communications Director in the Office of the Governor.

“I am grateful for the talented team that has helped me communicate during this unprecedented time in California’s history,” said Governor Newsom. “Jesse Melgar, my Press Secretary, represents the best of our state – smarts, integrity and a commitment to public service. I am grateful that he will take on the role of Communications Director.”

Melgar will report to Sahar Robertson, Senior Advisor for Communications and Strategy.

Jesse Melgar, 33, of Riverside, has been appointed Communications Director in the Office of the Governor. Melgar previously served as Press Secretary to the Governor after serving as Deputy Director of Media and Public Affairs since 2019. Prior to joining the Newsom Administration, Melgar was Deputy Secretary of State and Chief Communications Officer for California Secretary of State Alex Padilla. Before that, he was Communications Director for then-State Senator Ricardo Lara and led communications for the California Latino Legislative Caucus. Melgar was formerly Communications Director for Equality California. He earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of California, Riverside School of Public Policy. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $155,256. Melgar is a Democrat.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Announces Appointment of Communications Director 11.25.20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.