Hemophilia Drugs Market to Reach USD 15,830 Million with 6% CAGR by 2025, Increasing Per-capita Income to Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Hemophilia Drugs Market Research Report Are Pfizer Inc., CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Bioverativ Inc., Octapharma AG, FERRING LÄKEMEDEL AB, Aptevo Therapeutics and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, in 2017 the global hemophilia drugs market size was valued at US$ 9875.4 Mn. The global market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6% and reach US$ 15,830 Mn by the end of 2025. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global hemophilia market. In 2017 North America emerged dominant in the global market. The regional market was valued at US$ 3684.7 Mn in 2017. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period between 2018 and 2025 as well.

Key Industry Developments:

In October 2018, Roche received FDA approval for Hemlibra, a self – administered therapy for patients having Hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors.

In August 2018, Bayer announced the FDA approval for Jivi for the treatment of Hemophilia A in adolescents with age 12 years and above and adults.

In April 2018, Novo Nordisk announced the launch of Rebinyn, a coagulation factor IX for the treatment of hemophilia B in Canada.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hemophilia-drugs-market-100068





Hemophilia A to Dominate Owing to its High Prevalence

In terms of disease indication, the hemophilia A segment was leading the global market. The segment accounted for 85% of the global market in 2017. The segment is anticipated to expand during the forecast period as well.

The growth witnessed is attributable to increasing incidences of hemophilia A and high cost associated with hemophilia A treatment. Among the hemophilia types, A & B are most commonly found in patients. Additionally, in 2017 Humira received approval from regulatory authority to improve the treatment ability. This in response is likely to propel the growth rate in the market.

Increasing per capita income and rapid innovation in hemophilia drugs are some factors expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. On the flip side, low awareness about the hemophilia disorder and high cost of hemophilia drugs are a few factor anticipated to restrain the global market.







Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hemophilia-drugs-market-100068





Regional Analysis:

As stated in the report, in 2017 North America emerged dominant in the global market. The regional market was valued at US$ 3684.7 Mn in 2017. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period between 2018 and 2025 as well. The growth witnessed is attributable to rising prevalence of hemophilia A & B in nations such as Canada and U.S.

Additionally, the key market players in North America are adopting strategies to gain higher share in the market. This in response is expected to increase the demand for hemophilia drug treatment in the region.

Europe also holds a significant share in the market and is expected to witness impressive growth over the forecast period. Rising awareness about rare disorders such as hemophilia is likely to contribute for Europe hemophilia market expansion. Besides this, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

The growth witnessed is attributable to the approval of novel therapeutics for hemophilia A, by regulatory authorities of Japan and Australia. Additionally, developing nations such as China and India are receiving investments from public and private authorities to improve the healthcare services.





Quick Buy - Hemophilia Drugs Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100068





Takeda Acquired Shire to Strengthen its Market Position

In 2017, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited was leading the global market and is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period as well. The growth witnessed is attributable to Takeda’s acquisition of Shire Plc.

Owing to the acquisitions Takeda owns a diverse product portfolio and it will help the organization to gain a better market position. This is expected to enable growth in the global hemophilia drugs market.





List of the companies operating in the Hemophilia Drugs Market:

Grifols SA

CSL Behring

Octapharma AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Bioverativ Inc.

FERRING LÄKEMEDEL AB

Aptevo Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novo Nordisk

Other players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hemophilia-drugs-market-100068





Global Hemophilia Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Disease Indication

• Hemophilia A

• Hemophilia B

• Hemophilia C

By Therapy Type

• Recombinant Therapy

• Plasma therapy

• Others

By Distribution Channels

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hemophilia-drugs-market-100068





SECONDARY DATA SOURCES THAT WE REFER TO:

Annual reports, investor presentation, SEC filings, and press releases of companies operating in the market

Studies published by relevant associations MedTech Europe; American College of Radiology; Cancer Council Australia; Japan Hospital Association, etc.), government sources (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, Japan; National Health Service, England, etc.), international organizations (World Health Organization, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Eurostat, etc.), and articles published by Research Gate, NCBI, etc.

Website, reports, and press releases of end user facilities – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Clinics

Industry journals and paid databases

SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Ankle), By Procedure (Total Replacement, Partial Replacement), By End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Implantable Pulse Generator, Radiofrequency System), Disease Indication (Failed Back Syndrome, Degenerative Disk Disease, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, Arachnoiditis), End Users (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market Share and Global Trend By Disease Indication (Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Diabetic Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share and Global Trend by Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment, Computed Tomography Equipment, X-ray Equipment, Ultrasound Equipment Molecular Imaging Equipment), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Wound Care Devices Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT)), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2025





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



