Albertsons Companies to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced today that its President and CEO, Vivek Sankaran, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 3, 2020.

The presentation will be webcast here or on the Company’s website at https://investor.albertsonscompanies.com/Event-Calendar.

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately two weeks following completion of the presentation.

About Albertsons Companies
Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, the Company made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.


Melissa Plaisance
Albertsons Companies
925-226-5115
Melissa.Plaisance@albertsons.com

