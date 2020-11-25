DED Announces Public Comment Period and Public Hearing for 2021 Nebraska Affordable Housing Act Qualified Allocation Plan

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will hold a public comment period from December 2, 2020, to January 5, 2021, for the Proposed 2021 Nebraska Affordable Housing Act Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP). The plan involves the distribution of approximately $10.3 million in Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) resources.

Copies of the QAP can be accessed on the DED website at http://opportunity.nebraska.gov/grow-your-community/reports-plans/ as of December 2, 2020, or can be requested by contacting Evan Clark at 800-426-6505, 402-471-4679 or evan.clark@nebraska.gov.

A public hearing for the Proposed 2021 QAP will be held on December 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (CST) at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel at 333 South 13th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, in the Lancaster meeting space. DED staff will be drafting and administering the plan.

All mailed and emailed written comments must be received by close of business on January 5, 2021. Mail to: Evan Clark, Housing Specialist, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666. Or, email comments to evan.clark@nebraska.gov. Comments will be accepted starting December 2, 2020.

Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Evan Clark at 402-471-4679.

Los individuos no hablan Inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitar las ayudas y servicios auxiliares necesarios para la participación de contacto con el Departamento de Desarrollo Económico PO Box 94666, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, o evan.clark@nebraska.gov.