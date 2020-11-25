REVEALED: Who’s buying what PC gaming tech this Black Friday

PC build and gaming expert WePC has revealed its sales predictions ahead of one of the most unpredictable Black Fridays in history.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PC build and gaming expert WePC has revealed its sales predictions ahead of one of the most unpredictable Black Fridays in history.

With consumer spending reaching an all-time low and many having less cash to splash on luxury items, brands have been left wondering how they will perform this Friday.

But thanks to 2019 affiliate sales data coupled with results from recent consumer demand polls, there’s a glimmer of hope that gaming component giants may just be in for a revenue treat.

With the increase in unemployment and job insecurity, people are naturally conscious about the money they spend on non-essential items, and it’s no surprise that gamers are being more cautious too.

20% of people who normally splash the cash on Black Friday said they won’t be doing so this year and a majority 41% have a budget of just $250 to spend on PC gaming tech.

The good news for brands is that some gamers appear to still be planning a major splurge, with 15% saying they had budgeted to spend over $1000.

What’s more, it seems the rise in gaming during lockdown could fair well for gaming brands this Black Friday, with 13% of gamers stating they plan to treat themselves for the first time.

Andrew Kirkcaldy, Founder at WePC said: “Lockdown was responsible for an increase in people taking an interest in gaming as they longed for that escape from the chaos of 2020.

“It really doesn’t surprise me that people have developed an interest in what gaming tech they can get their hands on to improve their experience, and the cyber holiday provides a perfect opportunity for them to grab a bargain.”

So, what will gamers be on the hunt for? WePC predicts GPUs are the first thing gamers will be on the lookout for but whether they will be successful in getting hold of one is a different matter.

In 2019, 15% of WePC’s affiliate GPU revenue was generated during the Black Friday period - making it one of the most popular categories that people were buying in.

And, with gamers admitting they are looking to grab some hot deals on the latest GPUs, WePC predicts this year’s affiliate revenue could top that, but only if gamers are persuaded to go for existing models that are still available.

In a recent Twitter poll, 67% of gamers said they were hunting for Nvidia GPUs, while the remaining 33% said AMD GPUs were their priority.

But, with recent issues with stock due to COVID-19s effect on supply chain, WePC wonders whether the top performing brands of 2019 - MSI, EVGA,Gigabyte, ASUS, and XFX – could come out on top this year.

Andrew added: “Nvidia has had a horrific few weeks with the seemingly botched launch of its new 30 series GPUs. No stuck, allegations of scalping, all followed up by some technical issues have not put the graphics giant in a good place.

“Whilst the majority of our gaming audience appear to be hunting for some hot deals on the latest Nvidia GPUs this year, it’s difficult to know whether demands will be met. It is very possible that retailers will look to shift existing 20xx series cards in anticipation of Nvidia finally sorting out their 30xx series issues.”

See latest Black Friday deals here.

Despite these major brands launching hot early black Friday deals on GPUs and other PC build components, it seems majority gamers (40%) are holding out until the weekend to make the purchase, with 25% of these waiting until Black Friday and a massive 39% looking to grab the best deals on Cyber Monday.

Andrew commented: “Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great times to grab a decent bargain. With new generation components and game releases at this time of year, it is a perfect storm for PC Gaming and tech Brands to capitalise on a buyers market.”

WePC will be running a ‘HOT BEAT’ tracker from Thursday for any gamers looking to track live deals this cyber deal holiday season.