AABB - Asia Metals Inc. CEO Gives Thanksgiving Message To Shareholders, With Exciting Updates And Developments Forthcoming

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB ), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company anticipates to release numerous substantial developments in the remaining weeks of 2020. Despite the operational challenges imposed by the pandemic circumstances early this year, AABB continued to execute its business plans throughout and will achieve a record year in 2020 both operationally and financially.



“With the continuous advancements and achievements in all of our operations and initiatives, we expect a strong finish to the end of 2020 that will extend into 2021 and add tremendously to shareholder value. The entire AABB management team is excited to share these major events in the upcoming weeks and would like to wish all the Company’s shareholders and the entire investment community a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday,” affirmed AABB CEO James Gilbert.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Website: www.asiametalsinc.com Phone: 702-866-9054 Parkin Investor Relations Kevin Parkin

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.



