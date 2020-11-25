Motor World Wins the 2020 Readers Choice Award for Central VA's Best Used Car Dealership

One of Central Virginia’s premier used car dealerships has been awarded one of the state’s most prestigious awards for the second straight year.

MADISON HEIGHTS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Motor World announced today that it has been awarded the 2020 Readers Choice Award for central Virginia’s best used car dealership.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive this award two years in a row,” said Joshua (Adam) Huffines, owner and spokesperson for Motor World. “We were awarded this same award in 2019, and considering all of the unexpected things that have happened in 2020 with the current pandemic, being awarded this award again makes it extra special.”

Readers Choice is the pre-eminent awards program of its kind in Central Virginia. The publication asks the readers of its print edition - and visitors to newsadvance.com, now at an all-time high with more than 300,000 each month - - to vote for their local favorites in a wide array of categories.

Motor World is Central Virginia's premier used car dealership. The company specializes in aggressively priced vehicles of all makes and models and takes great pride in its vehicles and their cleanliness, quality, and value.

"With over 600 five-star reviews in the Lynchburg community, we know you will appreciate how easy it is to do business with us," Huffines said.

Motor World is the only dealership in town that provides a comprehensive AVP warranty with every vehicle.

"We also offer a wide variety of financing options to get you approved no matter your credit or financial situation,” Huffines said.



For more information, please visit www.motorworldva.com/used-inventory/index.

About Motor World

When you come to us in Madison Heights to see our selection of used models up close, you'll notice how our team is ready to cater our attention to your individual needs. The used preowned models that we carry are high-value and priced affordably so you can make the most of your finances. We have a reputation for providing Lynchburg drivers with quality care, and we want you to be our next success story.

