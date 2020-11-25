/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend releases a research report "Deepen the economic moat, Sony, Apple, WIMI's layout in the AR field". AR is the interface between the virtual digital world and the real world. In the future, smart homes will be controlled through AR scenarios. Smart home appliances, interactive dance teaching, AR marketing, AR games, AR interactive exhibitions, AR indoor navigation (airports) are all typical AR application scenarios. With the gradual maturity of hardware equipment and various technologies, everyone wants to know where the next revolution in technology is. Among the many revolutionary technologies that have received widespread attention, AR, the change in the field of augmented reality technology, is the most eye-catching. As leading companies like Apple, Google, Amazon, and WIMI begin to make efforts in the AR field, AR technology is gradually becoming mainstream.



A few days ago, Japanese technology website Macotakara cited a report from "Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun" that Sony may once again enter Apple's OLED panel supply chain as an AR/VR micro-display manufacturer.

Ross Young, CEO of DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants), an authoritative consulting firm in the global display field, further confirmed on Twitter: Apple is seeking cooperation with Sony for AR/VR products, and said that it will apply Sony's Micro-OLED (0.5 inches, 1280×960 resolution) to its AR glasses products.

The reason why Apple chose Sony as the micro-display supplier for AR/VR products may be that Sony has a long history in the exploration and manufacturing of head-mounted devices. For example, it launched the Personal 3D Viewer as early as 2011. This head-mounted device with a 720P resolution OLED panel, which Sony claims is equivalent to viewing a 750-inch virtual screen at 65 feet away.

In fact, it is not only Apple that has a strong interest in AR. A group of IT giants have jointly set off the AR wave. Oracle has begun to develop cloud computing services in AR and VR. Satya Nadella, the Microsoft CEO, said last year that AR and cloud computing services will reshape the entire IT industry. Samsung acquired Joyent last year, a US cloud computing company, to comprehensively promote business in cloud, AR, and artificial intelligence. The company believes that smart phones require strong cloud computing capabilities and data support for AR and VR applications.

WIMI is one of the leading Hologram cloud integrated technology solution providers in China. The company provides multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR advertising, and Hologram ARSDK payment. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five major professional fields: home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

As the bandwidth conditions of the 5G Hologram communication network change, the 5G Hologram application market will usher in an explosion. High-end applications such as Hologram interactive entertainment and Hologram conferences will gradually become popular in Hologram social, Hologram communication, Hologram navigation, Hologram home applications, and other directions. WIMI plans to use Hologram AI face recognition technology and Hologram AI face replacement technology as its core technologies, and use multiple technologically innovative systems to support Hologram cloud platform services and 5G communication Hologram applications.

In terms of total revenue in 2019, WIMI is China's leading Hologram AR application platform. By leveraging its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure, WIMI can provide excellent products and services and conduct business in an efficient manner. WIMI's core business is Hologram AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services, cloud, and big data. WIMI plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies, maintain industry leadership, and create an ecological business model.

