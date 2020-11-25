Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B203853

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. M Chin                            

STATION: Royalton Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/24/2020  /  2244 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Gifford Hill Rd, Randolph, VT)

VIOLATION: Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Assault on Law Enforcement,

Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Michael Kennedy                                             

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to the

above address for the report of a male high on drugs breaking into multiple

residences. Upon arrival Troopers were informed by one of the victims the male

had just ran into the field across from his residence and he gave a brief

physical description of the subject. Troopers located and apprehended the

subject matching the description. During the apprehension, the male assaulted a

Trooper and refused to comply with order. He was transported by ambulance to

Gifford hospital where he was evaluated and released into State Police custody.

Troopers identified the subject as Michael Kennedy while at Gifford Hospital. He

was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on

11/25/20 at 1230 hours. Bail was set at $10,000 and he was transported to

Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/25/20  /  1230 hrs           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility      

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Matthew Chin

 

Trooper

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT 107

Royalton, Vermont

Dispatch: 802 234 9933

 

You just read:

