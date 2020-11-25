Royalton Barracks / Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Assault on Law Enforcement Officer
CASE#: 20B203853
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. M Chin
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/24/2020 / 2244 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Gifford Hill Rd, Randolph, VT)
VIOLATION: Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Assault on Law Enforcement,
Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Michael Kennedy
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to the
above address for the report of a male high on drugs breaking into multiple
residences. Upon arrival Troopers were informed by one of the victims the male
had just ran into the field across from his residence and he gave a brief
physical description of the subject. Troopers located and apprehended the
subject matching the description. During the apprehension, the male assaulted a
Trooper and refused to comply with order. He was transported by ambulance to
Gifford hospital where he was evaluated and released into State Police custody.
Troopers identified the subject as Michael Kennedy while at Gifford Hospital. He
was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on
11/25/20 at 1230 hours. Bail was set at $10,000 and he was transported to
Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/25/20 / 1230 hrs
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Matthew Chin
Trooper
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT 107
Royalton, Vermont
Dispatch: 802 234 9933