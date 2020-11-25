Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RadNet, Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Leveraged Finance Conference on November 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. Pacific Time (3:45 p.m. Eastern Time)  

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/levfin2020/id72111248588.cfm

and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet'' menu section and “News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.           

Details for RadNet's Presentation:
Date:   Monday, November 30, 2020
Time: 12:45 p.m. Pacific Time (3:45 p.m. Eastern Time) 


About RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 334 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Arizona. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,600 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2928


