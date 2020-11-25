Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
leon-nanodrugs GmbH strengthens Supervisory Board with appointment of Dr Robert Becker

Dr Becker brings more than 35 years of pharmaceutical industry experience to the leon-nanodrugs offer

I look forward to working alongside the talented team at leon and its’ world class network to accelerate these opportunities for our pharmaceutical partners.”
— Dr Robert Becker
MUNICH, GERMANY, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- leon-nanodrugs GmbH (‘leon’), the Munich based nanotechnology drug development company, has announced the appointment of Dr Robert Becker as an Independent Board Member to the company’s Supervisory Board.

Dr Becker is an expert in pharmaceutical product development with a wealth of experience in process chemistry. Having held senior positions at Boehringer-Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen Idec and Aptalis, Dr Becker founded Impala Pharma Consulting in 2014 to provide pharma and biotech companies, academic institutions and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) with a range of strategic services to guide products from initial concept development through to launch.

Dr Becker received his doctorate in physical chemistry from the Technical University of Munich, Germany. Over the course of his career, he has gained experience of building strategic partnerships with market-leading companies for the development of small molecule and protein formulations. He has also led the design and development of formulations across all pharmaceutical dosage forms and drug delivery systems both in Europe and the United States of America.

Dr Becker said: “I am excited to join leon at this stage in its journey. At a time when the nanotechnology sector is going from strength to strength and new opportunities are continually being unlocked through nano, I look forward to working alongside the talented team at leon and its’ world class network to accelerate these opportunities for our pharmaceutical partners.”

Dr Hubert Birner Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner TVM Life Science Management GmbH, TVM Capital GmbH, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr Becker to the leon Supervisory Board. He brings deep insight into formulation science and strong experience of building collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotech partners to support successful product development. Together with his leadership skills, these qualities make Dr Becker an ideal fit with the leon team, and his addition builds further momentum into our goal of realising the benefits of nano for clients and patients alike.”

