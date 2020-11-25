Rainscreen Cladding Market to reach US $180 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Regulatory Framework, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Stakeholders and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Growing economy followed by mega construction projects is expected to increase rainscreen cladding market expansion in North America over the projected period

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Rainscreen Cladding Market Size 2019, by End-Use (Residential, Non-residential), Material (Fiber Cement, Composite Material, Metal, High Pressure Laminates, Terracotta, Others), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1494

Adroit Market Research report on the global rainscreen cladding market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and regulatory scenarios. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. Also, the study assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives, and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global rainscreen cladding market have been studied in detail.

The global rainscreen cladding market is anticipated to cross USD 180 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of >6.0%. The increasing population coupled with infrastructure development has prompted developed as well as developing economies to increase their construction activities. According to the United Nations prediction, the number of people living in cities could double by 2050, which is close to 6.5 billion. To accommodate growing populations, cities like Paris, New York, and Tokyo are building more housing and public resources, including parks, schools, and subways, as part of large redevelopment plans. For instance, the renovation of the Battersea Power Station development in London. This project is estimated at USD 16.5 billion and will include new residential and commercial complexes, including apartments, hotels, and offices and is expected to finish in 2025. All these factors are expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for the rainscreen cladding market over the coming years.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/rainscreen-cladding-market

The global rainscreen cladding market has been segmented into end-use, and material. End-use wise, the rainscreen cladding market is broken down into residential and non-residential. The non-residential industry has dominated the overall rainscreen cladding market size in 2018 and is expected to remain in dominance over the projected period. Increasing the tourism industry followed by rising infrastructure development in developing economies is expected to encourage rainscreen cladding manufacturers to increase their production output to cater to growing end-user requirements. In terms of materials, the market is broken down into fiber cement, composite material, metal, high-pressure laminates, and terracotta. Low maintenance, high corrosion resistance, the rigidity under thermal conditions, high tensile strength, and superior flatness is expected to increase the adoption of aluminum and stainless steel for framework application over the coming years.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the rainscreen cladding industry. The rising population coupled with a growing economy in South Korea, India, China, and Japan is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for the rainscreen cladding market. Additionally, the growing tourism industry in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Sri Lanka is expected to strengthen its construction activity, which in turn is expected to increase market expansion over the forecast period.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1494

Government initiatives for construction activities in developing countries are expected to prompt raw material manufacturers to expand their production capacity to fulfill end-user requirements. For instance, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) launched by the Indian government to provide affordable housing for urban poor to build 20 million houses by May 2022.

Major players operating in the global rainscreen cladding market are Kingspan Insulation plc, Carea Ltd., M.F. Murray Companies, Inc., Celotex Ltd., CGL Facades Co., Rockwool International A/S, Eco Earth Solutions Pvt. Ltd., FunderMax, Everest Industries Limited, and OmniMax International. Key players are adopting mergers & acquisitions, R&D, and new product development strategies to increase their market concentration and geographical reach. For instance, in July 2016, SFS Intec Ltd, a global leader in mechanical fastening increased its market competition by acquiring NVELOPE, a global leader in offering rainscreen cladding.

Are you looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1494

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Rainscreen Cladding Market by End-Use

Chapter 6 Rainscreen Cladding Market by Material

Chapter 7 Rainscreen Cladding Market by Region

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.