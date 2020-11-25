Suspect Sought in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1900 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in the 1900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 7:56 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect demanded US currency and property from the establishment. The victims complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/Ph7VxlK9MaM

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.