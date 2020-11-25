MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

November 16, 2020 to November 23, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 16, 2020, through Monday, November 23, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 43 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

A revolver was recovered in the 5300 block of 4th Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-164-357

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Traquan London Graham, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-164-490

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered on the 200 block of Orange Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Jerome Winecoff, of Southwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 20-164-502

A Glock 17 .177 caliber BB gun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-164-659

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

A Taurus PT1 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 32nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-164-803

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Calvin Purnall, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-164-894

A Glock 17 Gen 4 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 13th Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-165-108

A Savage Arms 62 .22mm caliber rifle was recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Lavar Clayton, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Thomas Gayles, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Counterfeit Tags, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 20-165-211

Thursday, November 19, 2020

A Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 caliber handgun, a Beretta 92FS 9mm caliber handgun, an FNH 9mm caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson SPL .38 caliber revolver (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1100 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 49-year-old Anthony Tyrone Thompson, of Northwest, D.C., 37-year-old Melonie Alietha Wilson, of Northeast, D.C., and 38-year-old Paula Drake, of Northwest, D.C. for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Failure to Appear, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-165-545

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of 3rd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old John Savoy, of Northwest, D.C. for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-165-598

A Springfield Armory XDS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of M Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 41-year-old Torrey Lamont Rice, of Northeast, D.C., and 23-year-old Torrey Marable, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Parole Violation. CCN: 20-165-685

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old John Taylor King, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 20-165-715

Friday, November 20, 2020

A Remington Arms Sports Master 512 .22 caliber rifle and a Daisy Red Rider 140 BB gun were recovered in the 1100 block of 44th Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-165-893

A Hi-Point C-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-165-926

A Beretta M1934 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Croffut Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-165-939

A Century Arms C91 Sporter .308 caliber rifle was recovered in the 300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest. CCN: 20-166-042

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 2nd Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Derrick Andre Reid, Jr., of Crofton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-166-099

An H& R 732 .32 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 1100 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Tyee Johnson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-166-172

A Smith & Wesson M&P 40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Dennis Foster, of Cheverly, MD, for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage. CCN: 20-166-210

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Constitution Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Simone Joyelle Daniels, of Atlanta, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-166-254

Saturday, November 21, 2020

An Interarms PPH 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of 2nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-166-446

A Ruger .22 caliber rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 3rd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Jermaine Antoine Coard, of Prince George, VA, for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-166-522

A Glock 381 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-166-534