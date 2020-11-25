Adverse Effects Of The Textile Industry Encourages The Ethical Fashion Market

Ethical Fashion Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Ethical Fashion Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The growing awareness of the adverse effects of the textile industry on the environment is encouraging customers to opt for ethical fashion materials. The farms that grow raw materials used to make fabrics, including crops like cotton, flax, and hemp, need a lot of water. Up to 20,000 liters of water are needed to produce just 1kg of cotton. To protect these crops, some farmers use lots of pesticides and herbicides that end up in the environment. Manufacturing rayon, an artificial fabric made from wood pulp, has emerged in the loss of many old-growth forests. During the process that transforms it into the fabric, the pulp is treated with dangerous chemicals that eventually get their move into the environment. Considering these processes that harm the environment, people are shifting towards environment friendly materials, and this factor is contributing to the growth of the ethical fashion market. The ethical fashion market report covers by type: fair trade, animal cruelty free, eco-friendly, charitable brands, by product: organic, manmade/regenerated, recycled, natural, and by end-user: men, women, kids clothing.

Ethical fashion counters these harmful results as it is about designing and manufacturing clothes that care for people and communities while minimizing the impact on the environment. It focuses on both the social and environmental impact of fashion, and also to improve the working conditions of laborers.

The global ethical fashion market size is expected to decline from $6.35 billion in 2019 and to $6.14 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.24%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $8.25 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 10.33%.

With various actions in consideration, a trend in the ethical clothing market is that natural resources are being used as alternatives for complex and adversely affecting chemicals-based textiles. Toxic chemicals such as chromium are heavily used in the leather tanning process. To address the concerns with toxic chemicals, founder of Ananas Anam, Carmen Hijosa developed ‘Pinatex’, a natural leather alternative made from cellulose fibers that are extracted from pineapple leaves as an alternative to it and other petroleum-based textiles. As another plus point, the industrial process used to create Pinatex produces biomass which can be converted into a fertilizer that farmers can spread into their soil to grow the next pineapple harvest. The use of natural and sustainable materials is thus a major trend in the apparels industry.

