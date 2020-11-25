RapidValue Listed as an Aspirant in Everest Group Insurance Business Model Innovation Enablement Services PEAK Matrix®
RapidValue Featured as an Aspirant in the Everest Group's Insurance Business Model Innovation Enablement Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.
RapidValue has been working with leading Insurance companies and emerging Fintech firms on cutting-edge solutions, focused on automating key business processes and powered by new age technologies.”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everest Group has positioned and named RapidValue Solutions, a leading provider of digital product engineering services, as an Aspirant in its recent report, “Insurance Business Model Innovation Enablement Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 – Pathways to Drive Competitive Advantage Amidst Uncertainties.” The assessment report recognizes RapidValue's vision, offerings, scale and scope of operations, key solutions, and partnerships in the Insurance space to support Insurers in their business model innovation journeys. The report acknowledges RapidValue’s business-first approach for the Insurance, Fintech, and Insurtech industry and how it invests in high levels of strategic thinking and innovation when the market is affected by significant COVID-19-caused shifts in the business environment.
— Rajesh Padinjaremadam, President and CEO, RapidValue
"We are delighted to be featured as an Aspirant in the “Insurance Business Model Innovation Enablement Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021” report by the Everest Group. RapidValue has been working with leading Insurance companies and emerging Fintech firms on cutting-edge solutions focused on automating key business processes and powered by new-age technologies. This recognition will help the company to enhance its service portfolio and build innovative digital services for the Insurance/Fintech industry," says Rajesh Padinjaremadam, President and CEO, RapidValue.
Talking about how RapidValue became the preferred partner for the Insurers’ digital innovation needs, Raji MA, Portfolio Manager, RapidValue Solutions, says, “During these testing times, our primary challenge was to transform and innovate core business by bringing in digitalization and enabling seamless product release for our Insurance customers. With the help of our strong product engineering expertise, we have ensured that our customers in the Insurance sector could seamlessly navigate through the pandemic thus, helping them to continue to focus on digital innovation.”
In this report, Everest Group studied the vision, capability, and market impact of 16 leading IT service providers with respect to their business model innovation enablement services portfolio in the Insurance sector. The service providers were positioned on Everest Group’s proprietary PEAK Matrix® and categorized into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. The report emphasizes on the assessment of service providers on several capability-related dimensions related to Insurance business model innovation enablement services, focuses on the important market trends and their implications for key stakeholders, and analyses the profiles of the service providers.
“We have developed several digital Insurance solutions, leveraging our strong domain expertise, and we have been adopting newer technologies that involve dealing with complex IT infrastructure and stringent compliance. With our rich experience in building cutting-edge next-gen solutions across the Insurance value chain, we have enabled Insurers to improve efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth,” says Alexia Andrews, Engagement Manager & Insurance Practice Lead, RapidValue.
Having worked with leading Insurance firms and emerging Fintech and Insurtech companies, RapidValue is well equipped to develop and deploy innovative digital solutions that enable Insurance/Insurtech companies to achieve a competitive edge. The solutions are developed to integrate with multiple business systems with a key focus on improving operational efficiency, increasing ROI, and enhancing customer experience.
For more information on RapidValue's Insurance/ Fintech/ Insurtech services and solutions, click here: RapidValue Insurance Services
Click here to download the report
About RapidValue
RapidValue is a global leader in digital product engineering solutions including mobility, omni-channel, IoT, AI, RPA and cloud to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world's top brands, Fortune 1000 companies, and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and India, and operations spread across the Middle-East, Europe and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.
Supratim Chakraborty
RapidValue Solutions
+91 99404 26996
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn